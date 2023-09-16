Toroso Investments LLC Buys 2,299 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after buying an additional 824,640 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

