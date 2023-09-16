Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,468 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

