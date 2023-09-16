Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.