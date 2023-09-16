Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,434,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,076 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,626,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

