Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 401.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 1,628,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 652.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

