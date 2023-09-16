Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

