Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.14 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

