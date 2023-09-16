Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

