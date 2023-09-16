Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.87% of Acacia Research worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 300.0% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 195,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.66 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

