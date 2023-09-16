Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $433.49 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

