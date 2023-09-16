Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.34 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

