Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,118 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

