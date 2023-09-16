Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

REXR opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.