Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

