Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 791.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

