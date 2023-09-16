Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 15,726 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

