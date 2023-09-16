Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $495.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

