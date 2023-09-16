Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $336.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

