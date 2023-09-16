Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 55,254 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $24.18 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

