Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,892 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,708 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC's holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.1 %

STLA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

