Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,511 shares of company stock worth $16,268,306 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.08 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.