Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

