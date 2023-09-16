Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $332.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

