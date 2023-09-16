Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Airbnb stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

