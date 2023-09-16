Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

