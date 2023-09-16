Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $263.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

