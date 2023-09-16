Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

NSC stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.05 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.