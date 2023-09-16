Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Get Our Latest Report on LYB

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.