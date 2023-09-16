Toroso Investments LLC Sells 13,313 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,756,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

