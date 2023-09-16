Toroso Investments LLC Sells 13,713 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

