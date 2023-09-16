Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

