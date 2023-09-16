Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAFree Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

