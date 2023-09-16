Toroso Investments LLC Sells 206 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,529.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,503.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,509.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

