Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

