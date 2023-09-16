Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

