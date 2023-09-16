Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,316 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

