Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

JCI stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

