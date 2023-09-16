Toroso Investments LLC Sells 55,931 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,931 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Flux Power worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

