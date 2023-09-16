Toroso Investments LLC Sells 927 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

