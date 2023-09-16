Toroso Investments LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

