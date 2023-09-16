Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.