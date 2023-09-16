Toroso Investments LLC Trims Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

