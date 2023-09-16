Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.16

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.16 and traded as low as $40.42. Trend Micro shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 12,560 shares.
Trend Micro Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $443.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
