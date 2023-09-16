Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.12

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.12 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.61). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61), with a volume of 2,762 shares traded.

Tribal Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market cap of £103.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.12.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

