Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.