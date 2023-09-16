Truist Financial Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $79.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

