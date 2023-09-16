Truist Financial Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $25.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

IBEX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 179,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

