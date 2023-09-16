United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

X opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

