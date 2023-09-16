Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Security Instruments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

