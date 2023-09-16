Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

